Analyst Expectations For Clean Harbors's Future

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 3 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $270.33, a high estimate of $290.00, and a low estimate of $254.00. Highlighting a 0.94% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $272.89.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Clean Harbors. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Hoffman Stifel Lowers Buy $285.00 $290.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $254.00 $256.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $270.00 $280.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $270.00 $284.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Outperform $272.00 $285.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $268.00 $268.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $268.00 $268.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $256.00 $255.00 Michael Hoffman Stifel Raises Buy $290.00 $270.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Clean Harbors. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Clean Harbors compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Clean Harbors's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Clean Harbors's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Clean Harbors's Background

Clean Harbors Inc is an environmental and industrial services provider. It provides parts cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial, and automotive customers. Its business segments are Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The company generates the majority of its revenues from the Environmental Services segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Clean Harbors

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Clean Harbors's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.99% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Clean Harbors's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.53%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clean Harbors's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.64%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.2.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

