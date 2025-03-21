Analyst Expectations For Citizens Financial Group's Future

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $53.33, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $53.00, the current average has increased by 0.62%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Citizens Financial Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Hold $51.00 $54.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $54.00 $60.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $53.00 $53.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $53.00 $53.00 David Long Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $58.00 $55.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Hold $54.00 $49.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $56.00 $53.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Announces Hold $49.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $47.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Citizens Financial Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Citizens Financial Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Citizens Financial Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Citizens Financial Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. Through the bank, it offers various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions. The company's reportable segments are; Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Core, and Others. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Consumer Banking segment, which serves consumer customers and small businesses, offering traditional banking products and services including deposits, mortgage and home equity lending, credit cards, small business loans, education loans, point-of-sale finance loans, and wealth management and investment services.

A Deep Dive into Citizens Financial Group's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Citizens Financial Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.6% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Citizens Financial Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citizens Financial Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Citizens Financial Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Citizens Financial Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.56. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

