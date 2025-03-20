Analyst Expectations For Cheesecake Factory's Future

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 3 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 2 1 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $51.73, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average has increased by 6.55% from the previous average price target of $48.55.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Cheesecake Factory among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $48.00 $55.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $40.00 $37.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Sell $45.00 $41.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $45.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $51.00 $47.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Neutral $57.00 $52.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Underweight $50.00 $46.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $61.00 $59.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $60.00 $60.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $64.00 $56.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Sell $41.00 $36.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cheesecake Factory. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cheesecake Factory compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cheesecake Factory's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cheesecake Factory's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cheesecake Factory analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Inc owns and operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands that include The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection within the Fox Restaurants Concepts subsidiary. The company's international presence, in the Middle East and Mexico, is through licensing agreements with third parties. The company also has a bakery division that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for sale in its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers. The company has four operating business segments: The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, North Italia, other FRC, and Flower Child. Majority of the company's revenue comes from The Cheesecake Factory restaurants segment.

A Deep Dive into Cheesecake Factory's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Cheesecake Factory's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.01%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Cheesecake Factory's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cheesecake Factory's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 9.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.38%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.3, Cheesecake Factory faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

