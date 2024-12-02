Analyst Expectations For Chart Industries's Future

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Chart Industries, presenting an average target of $174.67, a high estimate of $207.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. This current average has decreased by 1.13% from the previous average price target of $176.67.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Chart Industries. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Pavel Molchanov Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy $190.00 $190.00 Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $207.00 $199.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Raises Buy $200.00 $198.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $145.00 $146.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $146.00 $147.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Lowers Buy $165.00 $185.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Lowers Buy $198.00 $199.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $146.00 $151.00 Daniel Kutz Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $175.00 $175.00

Delving into Chart Industries's Background

Chart Industries provides a variety of cryogenic equipment for storage, distribution, and other processes within the industrial gas and liquefied natural gas industries. It also provides natural gas processing solutions for the natural gas industry and specialty products that serve a variety of spaces, including hydrogen, biofuels, cannabis, and water treatment. The firm acquired Howden in a significant deal in early 2023, roughly doubling the size of the company.

Key Indicators: Chart Industries's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Chart Industries showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.33% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Chart Industries's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chart Industries's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chart Industries's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Chart Industries's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.34. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

