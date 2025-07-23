Analyst Expectations For BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's Future

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $117.8, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. This current average has increased by 5.75% from the previous average price target of $111.40.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $43.00 $40.00 Bill Kirk Roth Capital Raises Neutral $106.00 $101.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Buy $135.00 $129.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $130.00 $125.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $127.00 $125.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Hold $120.00 $110.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $115.00 Mark Carden UBS Lowers Buy $129.00 $130.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $123.00 $109.00

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

BJ's Wholesale serves as one of the few warehouse club chains in the United States. Its 250 warehouses are primarily located along the East Coast, most prominently in the New England area. Similar to its warehouse club peers, BJ's charges annual membership fees and keeps costs down by operating a "no-frills" store environment. The company limits the use of distribution centers where possible and stores inventory on pallets directly on the sales floor, often in bulk quantities. The company also offers a limited assortment of 7,000 stock-keeping units at its warehouses to achieve greater procurement scale on select items. About 80% of BJ's net sales come from grocery items and general merchandise, with the remaining 20% stemming from gasoline and other ancillary services.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.91%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.37. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

