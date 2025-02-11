Analyst Expectations For Applied Mat's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 18 analysts have published ratings on Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 4 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 2 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Applied Mat and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $210.28, accompanied by a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $164.00. A 5.23% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $221.89.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Applied Mat by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $235.00 $250.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Neutral $165.00 $155.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Maintains Overweight $225.00 $225.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $200.00 $225.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $200.00 $210.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $210.00 $220.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $202.00 $230.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $210.00 $220.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $164.00 $179.00 Stacy Rasgon Bernstein Lowers Outperform $210.00 $220.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Lowers Buy $230.00 $250.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $250.00 $250.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $250.00 $260.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $220.00 $235.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $210.00 $220.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $179.00 $185.00 Sidney Ho Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $200.00 $220.00 Charles Shi Needham Lowers Buy $225.00 $240.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Applied Mat. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Applied Mat compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Applied Mat's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Applied Mat's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Applied Mat analyst ratings.

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials Inc is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Understanding the Numbers: Applied Mat's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Applied Mat displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.79%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Applied Mat's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.57% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.35.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMAT

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 UBS Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AMAT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.