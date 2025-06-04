Analyst Expectations For Apple's Future

In the last three months, 30 analysts have published ratings on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 9 6 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 5 4 3 0 3M Ago 5 3 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $238.79, a high estimate of $325.00, and a low estimate of $167.88. Experiencing a 4.64% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $250.42.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Apple by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Hold $225.00 $225.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $270.00 $250.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $217.00 $263.00 Edison Lee Jefferies Raises Underperform $170.62 $167.88 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $250.00 $230.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $225.00 $225.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $263.00 $263.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Lowers Hold $215.00 $230.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Underweight $173.00 $197.00 Srini Pajjuir Raymond James Lowers Outperform $230.00 $250.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $235.00 $220.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $256.00 $259.00 David Vogt UBS Lowers Neutral $210.00 $236.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $245.00 $275.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $230.00 $290.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $245.00 $270.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $225.00 $225.00 Edison Lee Jefferies Lowers Hold $167.88 $202.33 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Lowers Underweight $170.00 $200.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $250.00 $325.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Edison Lee Jefferies Maintains Hold $202.33 $202.33 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Buy $250.00 $265.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $300.00 $295.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $263.00 $263.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $294.00 $294.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $275.00 $260.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $325.00 $325.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $252.00 $275.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Apple. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Apple's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Apple's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Apple analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Apple

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Apple showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.08% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.99%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apple's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 37.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apple's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 7.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Apple's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.47, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

