Analyst Expectations For Amgen's Future

Ratings for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $326.38, a high estimate of $381.00, and a low estimate of $215.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.31% from the previous average price target of $319.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Amgen. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Skorney Baird Maintains Underperform $215.00 $215.00 Yaron Weber TD Cowen Raises Buy $381.00 $360.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $380.00 $380.00 James Shin Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $305.00 $310.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Raises Neutral $330.00 $325.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $362.00 $332.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $335.00 $320.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $303.00 $310.00

Discovering Amgen: A Closer Look

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drug Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brings several rare-disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

Understanding the Numbers: Amgen's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Amgen's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.07%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Amgen's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amgen's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.63%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 10.57, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

