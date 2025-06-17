Analyst Expectations For Acuity's Future

Acuity (NYSE:AYI) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $291.0, a high estimate of $310.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. This current average represents a 6.19% decrease from the previous average price target of $310.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Acuity. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $285.00 $275.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $275.00 $290.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Neutral $295.00 $310.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $290.00 $336.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Neutral $310.00 $340.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Acuity. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Acuity's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Acuity

Acuity is a leading industrial technology company that offers lighting, lighting controls, and intelligent building solutions. Acuity, Inc. designs, manufactures, and brings to market products and services relating to these and other offerings. Acuity, Inc. has two reportable segments: Acuity Brands Lighting and Acuity Intelligent Spaces. ABL sells commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting, including components and control systems. AIS offers building management and audio/visual solutions to help make buildings intelligent.

Understanding the Numbers: Acuity's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Acuity showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.08% as of 28 February, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Acuity's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.7% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Acuity's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Acuity's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.84%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Acuity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.47, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

