Analyst Expectations For Accenture's Future

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $401.55, a high estimate of $455.00, and a low estimate of $355.00. Observing a 4.37% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $384.73.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Accenture among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Grossman Stifel Lowers Buy $380.00 $390.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $380.00 $335.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Lowers Hold $355.00 $385.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $425.00 $390.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Raises Hold $385.00 $355.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Buy $455.00 $450.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $429.00 $422.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $396.00 $370.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $422.00 $395.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $420.00 $370.00 David Koning Baird Maintains Neutral $370.00 $370.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Accenture. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Accenture compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

Accenture: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Accenture's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 November, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.03%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Accenture's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, Accenture adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

