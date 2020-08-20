Analyst: Used iPhones Will Significantly Expand Apple’s Share in Emerging Markets

The market for used smartphones is much larger than most investors realize, and one analyst says that this gives Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) a unique opportunity to vastly expand its market share in developing countries.

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty says that because used iPhones help Apple expand its total addressable market by 65% through trade-in programs, its share in developing markets can be commensurate with its global market share by 2023.

Image source: Apple.

Earlier this year, the market researchers at IDC forecast smartphone volumes would fall 2.2% globally in 2020, and that was before the coronavirus pandemic. But they also said sales of used smartphones would grow 13.6% annually through 2023, hitting 332.9 million units, mostly because new smartphone prices often exceed $1,000, a trend Apple started in 2017 with the iPhone X.

Huberty said that investors misjudge the size of the used smartphone market because the capacity of iPhone buyers to trade in a used device is much larger before hitting a saturation point, allowing Apple to increase share in developing markets.

Data from Canalys says the smartphone market plunged 14% in the second quarter this year due to the pandemic, but Apple was the only manufacturer to experience growth, shipping 45.1 million iPhones worldwide, a 25% increase that expanded its global market share to 15.8%.

That could mean massive uptake of iPhones in emerging markets, as the tech stock has seen its share of all smartphone sales stagnate in some countries, like India, at just 1%. That could be partly the reason behind the release of the low-cost iPhone SE this spring with a price tag of $399.

Despite the expected surge in market share, Huberty maintained her overweight rating on Apple stock with a $431 price tag, or about 7% below where it currently trades.

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

