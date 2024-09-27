Analog Devices Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Analog Devices.

Looking at options history for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $376,021 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $106,075.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $220.0 and $242.5 for Analog Devices, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Analog Devices options trades today is 367.33 with a total volume of 2,489.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Analog Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $220.0 to $242.5 over the last 30 days.

Analog Devices Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.7 $4.6 $4.7 $230.00 $105.7K 1.0K 329 ADI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.9 $4.6 $4.67 $230.00 $87.9K 1.0K 520 ADI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $14.4 $13.4 $13.4 $222.50 $79.0K 7 59 ADI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $1.35 $1.25 $1.31 $225.00 $74.0K 22 737 ADI PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.9 $4.6 $4.7 $230.00 $39.4K 1.0K 104

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed signal, and digital signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers, and more than half of its chip sales are made to industrial and automotive end markets. Analog Devices' chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Analog Devices, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Analog Devices's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,273,839, the price of ADI is down by -0.43%, reaching $231.45. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 53 days from now. Expert Opinions on Analog Devices

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $233.0.

