Analog Devices a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.2% Yield (ADI)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Analog Devices Inc is a member of the iShares USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.37% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $15,973,115 worth of ADI shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Analog Devices Inc is $3.96/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/04/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ADI, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
ADI operates in the Semiconductors sector, among companies like NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSM).
