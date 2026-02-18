Analog Devices Reveals Increase In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Analog Devices (ADI) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $830.82 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $391.31 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Analog Devices reported adjusted earnings of $2.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.4% to $3.160 billion from $2.423 billion last year.

Analog Devices earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $830.82 Mln. vs. $391.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.69 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $3.160 Bln vs. $2.423 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.73 To $ 3.03 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.4 B To $ 3.6 B

