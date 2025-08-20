Key Points Revenue reached $2.88 billion, rising 25% year over year and topping analyst expectations.

Non-GAAP earnings per share climbed to $2.05, up 30% from a year earlier and beating estimates for the third quarter ended August 2, 2025.

All end markets delivered double-digit growth, with communications revenue up 40% year over year for the third quarter ended August 2, 2025, and strong cash generation supporting shareholder returns.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), a leading developer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products, announced its fiscal third quarter 2025 results on August 20, 2025. The most notable news was significant outperformance on both revenue (GAAP) and earnings per share (EPS, non-GAAP) compared to analyst expectations. EPS (Non-GAAP) came in at $2.05, beating estimates by $0.10. Revenue reached $2.88 billion, outperforming an analyst consensus of $2.77 billion (GAAP) revenue. Management highlighted growth in every end market, improved non-GAAP margins, and strong non-GAAP free cash flow for the quarter, offering a positive assessment for the quarter.

Metric Q3 2025 Q3 2025 Estimate Q3 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $2.05 $1.95 $1.58 29.7% Revenue (GAAP) $2.88 billion $2.77 billion $2.31 billion 24.6% Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) 69.2% 67.9% 1.3 pp Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 42.2% 41.2% 1.0 pp Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $1.09 billion N/A

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

Analog Devices designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Its technology is found in applications ranging from industrial automation and automobiles to consumer electronics and advanced communications networks.

Recent years have seen Analog Devices focus sharply on innovation and research and development (R&D). Its goal is to maintain technical leadership and meet the changing needs of industrial, automotive, communications, and consumer customers. Success hinges on continued investment in R&D, strong customer engagement, and the ability to align with broad growth themes such as the digitization of manufacturing and expansion of AI-driven infrastructure.

Quarter in Review: Growth, Margins, and Shareholder Returns

The quarter featured strong double-digit year-over-year growth across all business segments. Industrial sales, representing the largest segment, contributed 45% of revenue and expanded 23% year over year for the third quarter ended August 2, 2025. The automotive segment, making up 30% of total sales, also grew 22% year-over-year (GAAP). The consumer segment and the communications segment, each around 13% of total sales, posted revenue gains of 21% and 40% year over year, respectively (GAAP). The standout in communications was driven by heightened demand for AI-related data center and automatic test equipment (ATE) infrastructure.

Margins improved both on a reported (GAAP) and adjusted (non-GAAP) basis. Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis rose to 69.2%. Operating margin (non-GAAP) also climbed to 42.2%. While both research and development and administrative expenses were up in absolute terms, the greater revenues enabled the company to leverage fixed costs and expand profit margins overall.

Management declared that Revenue (GAAP) of $2.88 billion, with double-digit year-over-year growth across all end markets Product demand was strong in the industrial end market and in communications solutions driven by AI and connectivity. The mix of growth, spread evenly across different end markets, helped underpin results and avoid overreliance on a single customer base or industry.

Free cash flow came in at $1.086 billion on a non-GAAP basis, providing flexibility to return cash to shareholders and invest in the business. Analog Devices returned $1.565 billion to shareholders, which included $490 million in dividends and $1.075 billion in stock buybacks. The company maintained its regular dividend, with a per-share payment of $0.99 scheduled for September 2025. The quarterly dividend remained unchanged from the previous quarter.

However, ongoing differences between GAAP and non-GAAP results, which include adjustments related to acquisitions and amortization, meant that adjusted profitability was higher than reported under standard accounting. Management flagged these adjustments and said they continue to reflect the legacy of major acquisitions.

On the product front, Analog Devices continued to invest heavily in its core analog integrated circuits, which convert real-world signals into digital data. The company also advanced work on mixed-signal and digital signal processing (DSP) products, used in smart manufacturing, automotive systems, and advanced telecommunications networks. These product types are vital to the company’s ability to meet growing customer needs driven by real-world trends like digital transformation of industrial settings, electrification of vehicles, and demand for faster and more secure data networks.

Investment in R&D was a major focus, totaling $454 million, or about 15.8% of revenue. This allowed continued progress in developing next-generation analog, mixed-signal, and connectivity solutions. The company highlighted its hybrid manufacturing model, combining in-house production with established third-party relationships. Inventory levels edged higher as ADI moved to support future sales growth and avoid interruptions due to supply chain risks. Management continued to note the risk from tariff uncertainty and shifting global trade policies.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Areas to Watch

For the fiscal fourth quarter, management guided to revenue at a midpoint of $3.0 billion. The adjusted operating margin is expected to expand further to 43.5%. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to reach $2.22 at the midpoint (non-GAAP). This forward guidance was higher than consensus expectations entering the quarter. The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.99 per share.

Investors may wish to monitor key trends over the coming months. Risks highlighted by management include ongoing trade and tariff uncertainty, rising operating expenses, and the difference between adjusted and reported results. Growth in automotive demand may normalize after some recent volatility, and Analog Devices’ commitment to innovation, diversification, and capital discipline will be important factors in delivering on its full-year outlook.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.