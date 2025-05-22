Analog Devices Q2 Earnings Top Forecasts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) reported Q2 FY2025 earnings on May 22, 2025, with revenue of $2.64 billion—up 22% year-over-year and 9% sequentially—and non-GAAP EPS of $1.85, surpassing the high end of guidance.

The company demonstrated significant sequential growth across industrial, automotive, and communications end markets, while announcing guidance for Q3 FY2025 revenue of $2.75 billion (+/- $100 million) and maintaining an expectation of advancing toward long-term margin and free cash flow targets. The discussion below covers decisive supply chain adaptations, cyclical industrial recovery dynamics, and long-term operating leverage incentives, all with quantitative and strategic detail.

Resilient Supply Chain Transformation Enhances Geographic Flexibility

Capital expenditures in recent years have increased internal and external manufacturing capacity, with footprint now exceeding twice pre-pandemic levels, supporting the majority of products made on mature (≥180nm) process nodes. Cross-qualification of broad product lines and partnership expansion with foundries, including adoption of 300mm fine-pitch technology, has enabled production shifts across the U.S. Europe, and global locations. This approach addresses customer risk related to dynamic macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility.

"We've cross-qualified a significant portion of our broad product portfolio to be able to quickly swing production across geographies. In short, our customers now enjoy greater supply optionality and resilience than ever before."

-- Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair

This agile hybrid manufacturing model reduces supply risk exposure.

Cyclical Industrial Upswing Supported by Lean Inventory Strategy

Industrial accounted for 44% of revenue, with growth of 8% sequentially and 17% year-over-year, driven by broad-based sub-sector and regional recovery; positive book-to-bill ratios (>1) were observed across all industrial subsegments. The company has been under-shipping to this segment—delivering over 10% below actual end-market consumption—which has created pent-up demand as customer inventories remain constrained.

"From a consumption perspective, we're probably still shipping 10% plus below end consumption But if you think about the outlook, you know, if you take our guide, embedded in that guide is about 10% growth in industrial. And at that midpoint, we will be shipping to end demand."

-- Richard Puccio, Chief Financial Officer

This will provide operating leverage.

Operating Leverage Poised to Accelerate as Comp-Driven OpEx Peaks

Operating margin (non-GAAP) reached 41.2%, with gross margin (non-GAAP) climbed to 69.4% (+60bps sequentially); OpEx increased by $57 million sequentially, exclusively due to variable compensation tied to accelerated earnings growth after a flat FY2024 (non-GAAP).

Management emphasized that ongoing investments are concentrated in R&D, especially in analog, power management, digital, and software capabilities, aligning OpEx with innovation priorities rather than fixed overhead expansion.

"So while we are optimistic, we will continue to achieve operating margin percent growth, the increase in the variable in 2025 is muting that. However, when we look to 2026, we'll be going off of a smaller base, and so we do more leverage if we continue the cyclical upturn."

-- Richard Puccio, Chief Financial Officer

This will support greater returns to shareholders and incremental strategic flexibility.

Looking Ahead

Management projects revenue of $2.75 billion (+/- $100 million) for Q3 FY2025, with sequential growth led by industrial, and an anticipated decline in automotive after tariff-induced pull-ins; operating margin (non-GAAP) is forecast at 41.5% (+/- 100bps), adjusted EPS at $1.92 (+/- $0.10), and CapEx is expected to fall within the long-term range of 4%-6% of revenue for FY2025.

Management reaffirms confidence that FY2024 marked the trough in revenue, citing lean channel inventories, increasing backlog, and momentum across all geographies. No explicit guidance was provided for FY2026.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 962%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 169% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2025

This article was created using Large Language Models (LLMs) based on The Motley Fool's insights and investing approach. It has been reviewed by our AI quality control systems. Since LLMs cannot (currently) own stocks, it has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.