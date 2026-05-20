Analog Devices Provides Much-Needed Pullback: How Low Can It Go?

Analog Devices' (NASDAQ: ADI) share price peaked in mid-May and is set up to pull back by mid-year. A pullback is much-needed for this market, as the stock price has recently advanced about 35% in a nearly vertical movement.

The question is how deep the pullback may get, and the likely answer is not very deep. Analog Devices' fiscal Q2 results weren’t a catalyst for bulls, but they align 100% with market trends, suggesting the uptrend in stock prices isn’t over.

Market trends include an accelerating supercycle driven by AI and data centers, with growth visible across all end markets. With AI at the center of this event, investors can look forward to a multiyear, potentially decades-long cycle in which positive feedback loops form. Signs are already present, pointing to loops in which new AI infrastructure drives new use cases, new Internet of Things (IoT) applications, and increased systemic demand. The IoT is critical to this equation, as it enables AI at the edge and is a market segment in which Analog Devices excels.

Analog Devices Accelerates Growth, Raises Guidance

Analog Devices had a robust quarter, with growth topping 37% as demand accelerated. Revenue growth accelerated sequentially and year over year (YOY), underpinned by strength across all end markets. Industrial and Communications led with gains of 56% and 79%, trailed bya 23% increase in Consumer and 2% gain in Automotive. Looking ahead, all segments are expected to remain positive, and Automotive is expected to improve.

Margin was another factor supporting the outlook for rising stock prices. The company’s revenue leverage and operational improvements resulted in wider margins at all levels, including the GAAP and adjusted comparisons. Adjusted gross margin improved by 360 basis points (bps) and operating margin by 780 bps, driving a 67% increase in adjusted earnings that outpaced MarketBeat’s reported consensus by more than 600 bps. Management expects positive momentum to be sustained and issued guidance accordingly.

Guidance will likely catalyze higher share prices. The company expects revenue to grow by more than 7.7% sequentially, underpinned by record fiscal Q2 bookings, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.30 compared to the 3.01 analyst expectation. The likely outcome is that ADI performs at the high end of its range, potentially topping it, and provides favorable guidance in the upcoming report.

ADI: A Capital Return Machine Built on a Rock-Solid Balance Sheet

Analog Devices is not only a solid play on the industrial semiconductor supercycle, but also a healthy capital return machine. The company pays dividends and buys back shares, reducing the count by 1.5% on a year to date (YTD) basis in the first half of its fiscal year and on track to sustain the pace through year’s end. The dividend is below the broad market average with shares near $400, but it is a reliable payment, worth approximately 1%. The distribution is also expected to increase annually, and ADI is on track for inclusion in the Dividend Aristocrats index.

Analog Devices' balance sheet is yet another reason to own this stock. The fiscal Q2 highlights reflect the impacts of share buybacks, dividends, and CapEx, but are otherwise healthy, with ample cash, low leverage, and steady equity despite aggressive share count reduction. The takeaway is that ADI is in a healthy financial condition, capable of executing strategy, meeting demand, and driving cash flow for its investors.

Analysts and Institutions Set the Stage for ADI’s Price Pullback

Analysts and institutions are bullish on ADI stock, but the market is front-running the consensus price target as of late May, setting itself up for a moderate pullback.

The critical takeaways are that 31 analysts carry a Moderate Buy rating, the bias is 87% in favor of Buy, no Sells are logged, and the price target is up 50% on a trailing 12-month basis. The trend is moving the market into the high-end range above $500, would would represent another 25% upside for this market, and the trend is likely not over. The recnet earnings release suggests the consensus figure will continue to rise, if not the high end as well.

Institutions are likely buyers when the ADI price dips, but they may also cause price dips. The data reflect a high ownership rate of approximately 87%, which is sufficient to impact market direction, and the group was selling in early Q2. The question is whether institutions continue to sell into the rally or revert to a more bullish stance at lower prices.

Given the outlook for semiconductor industry growth, cash flow, and capital return, the latter is the more likely scenario.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.