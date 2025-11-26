Analog Devices Moves Higher as Super-Cycle Gains Momentum

Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) is well-positioned for advancement in 2026 and will likely set new all-time highs throughout the year. The fiscal Q4 and year-end tally for 2025 was better than expected, revealing that a supercycle in industrial semiconductors is gaining momentum.

The critical takeaway is that growth continues to accelerate, driven by strength across all semiconductor end markets, which are expected to remain solid for the foreseeable future. Not only have inventories normalized, but demand surges are on the horizon that will support pricing, revenue growth, and earnings quality for this cash flow and capital return machine.

Capital Returns Strengthen the Long-Term Outlook

Capital returns are central to Analog Devices' stock price outlook. The company pays dividends, increases its distribution yearly, and repurchases its shares. The dividend isn’t robust, yielding just over 1.6% in late 2025, but it is reliable, growing at a 10% compound annual growth rate.

Regarding reliability, the payout ratio is about 50% of current-year earnings, with earnings expected to grow at a solid double-digit pace for the next five to seven years. Buybacks are also accretive to investors, reducing share count by approximately 1% in Q4, and are expected to continue in the upcoming years.

Analog Devices Posts Beat-and-Raise Quarter With Strength in All End Markets

Analog Devices had a solid quarter, reporting revenue of $3.08 billion, up 26.2% year-over-year (YOY), with growth accelerating from the prior quarter. The strength was driven by growth across all end markets, underpinned by a 34% increase in Industrial and a 37% gain in Communications. Automotive was also strong at 19%, trailed by a less robust 7% gain in Consumer Markets.

The more important news is that improving revenue resulted in significant leverage gains.

Not only were fixed costs deleveraged, but operational quality improved, resulting in a 190 basis point increase in the adjusted gross margin and a 240 basis point increase in the operating margin.

Earnings grew steadily, with adjusted earnings per share coming in at $2.26—up 35% YOY—and the strength is likely to carry into the future.

Analog Devices' initial guidance for fiscal Q1 2026 underpins the stock's bullish price outlook.

The company forecasts $3.1 billion in revenue, a slight sequential improvement and further acceleration in YOY growth. Revenue and earnings projections are several hundred basis points better than analyst consensus and may be cautious, given the building momentum.

Analysts Cheer Analog Devices Q4 Results and Guidance

In the hours after the guidance release, several analysts issued positive commentary, affirming the stock price outlook. As it stands, the consensus rating is a Moderate Buy, with a 12% upside forecast and a bullish bias in the data. Of the 29 analysts covering ADI stock, 21 (72%) rate it as a Buy, and the price target revision trend is positive. The most bullish target tops out near $310, a level that may prove conservative if current trends persist.

Analog Devices' stock price also responded favorably to the news, rising by 5% in early market action. The move confirms support at the 30-day exponential moving average (EMA), constitutes a trend following signal, and has the market poised to reach new highs within days or weeks. A move to new highs would be significant as it would break the market out of a consolidation and could result in a quick $40 to $60 price advance from the breakout point near $250.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.