Analog Devices' Industrial Segment Picks Up Pace: What's Ahead?

Analog Devices’ ADI industrial segment continued its strong momentum in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, generating robust growth driven by automation, aerospace and defense, electronic test and measurement, healthcare and energy-related demand. Industrial revenues represented 50% of total company revenues in the quarter and increased 56% year over year and 20% sequentially, making it ADI’s largest and most profitable business segment.

ADI’s Industrial business is benefiting from its customers increasing the semiconductor content across next-generation systems. ADI reported that industrial businesses collectively grew more than 40% in the first half of fiscal 2026, supported by lean channel inventories and improving demand conditions across key end markets. One of the major growth drivers remains automatic test equipment (ATE), where AI infrastructure investments and rising semiconductor complexity continue to boost demand.

ADI is benefiting from increasing investments in digital factories, advanced manufacturing and robotics. ADI’s sensing, signal chain, power management and connectivity solutions are being used across semiconductor fabs, biopharma facilities, data centers and industrial manufacturing environments. The company also highlighted expanding opportunities in robotics and humanoid systems, which are increasing its long-term opportunity pipeline. The aerospace and defense business reached a new revenue high in the second quarter.

Energy infrastructure modernization is also driving demand for ADI’s technologies. Increasing electrification, renewable energy integration and AI-driven power consumption are creating pressure on legacy electrical grids, resulting in rising demand for ADI’s monitoring, metering, connectivity and power management solutions. Looking ahead, ADI remains optimistic about sustained growth opportunities across industrial automation, AI infrastructure, electrification, healthcare and defense markets as semiconductor content continues to rise across increasingly intelligent and connected systems.

How Competitors Fare Against Analog Devices

Analog Devices competes with Texas Instruments TXN and STMicroelectronics STM in the Industrial segment. Texas Instruments competes with ADI in industrial signal chains, precision sensing and power management, especially in PLCs, factory automation and motor control. STMicroelectronics competes in industrial MCUs, motor drivers, sensors and automation systems.

In the robotics space, STMicroelectronics provides sensors, motor control ICs and power management for cobots, AMRs and humanoid robots. In automation, Texas Instruments provides low-power precision analog and sensing for medical imaging, patient monitoring and diagnostics.

Both STMicroelectronics and Texas Instruments compete with ADI in the aerospace and defense business through their radiation-hardened analog and mixed-signal ICs, secure communications and avionics systems.

ADI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ADI have gained 53.7% year to date compared with the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry’s growth of 69.5%.

ADI YTD Performance Chart



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From a valuation standpoint, ADI trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 13.30X, higher than the industry’s average of 10.98X.

ADI Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADI’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 59.3% and 14.5%, respectively. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 has been revised upward in the past seven days.



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ADI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.