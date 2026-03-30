Analog Devices' Industrial Segment Picks Up Pace: What Lies Ahead?

Analog Devices’ ADI industrial segment grew 38% year over year, posting $1.49 billion in revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The segment is now ADI’s largest revenue driver, accounting for 47% of total revenues and is now acting as the core engine of the company.

ADI’s Industrial segment is experiencing massive growth on the back of demand for its offerings across instrumentation, automation, health care and energy management businesses. Additionally, defense modernization and long-cycle government spending are improving its revenues from the aerospace and defense businesses.

The industrial segment showed robust growth across all subsectors and geographies, mainly driven by automatic test equipment, benefiting from the demand for AI chips as global enterprises focus on infrastructure development. Automation across manufacturing, logistics and healthcare has boosted demand for industrial automation and robotics solutions.

ATE had delivered roughly 40% growth in fiscal 2025 and continues to accelerate into FY26, supported by rising semiconductor complexity and the increasing need for high-precision testing across AI chips, RF systems and power devices.

Energy transition demand among enterprises and institutions for grid management and battery storage systems to improve energy generation, transmission and distribution has also resulted in traction in ADI’s chips. This was further supported by strong demand for advanced sensors, mixed-signal and power solutions in aerospace and defence.

How Competitors Fare Against Analog Devices

Analog Devices competes with Texas Instruments TXN and STMicroelectronics STM in the Industrial segment. Texas Instruments competes with ADI in industrial signal chains, precision sensing and power management, especially in PLCs, factory automation and motor control. STMicroelectronics competes in industrial MCUs, motor drivers, sensors and automation systems.

In the robotics space, STMicroelectronics provides sensors, motor control ICs and power management for cobots, AMRs and humanoid robots. In automation, Texas Instruments provides low-power precision analog and sensing for medical imaging, patient monitoring and diagnostics.

Both STMicroelectronics and Texas Instruments compete with ADI in the aerospace and defence business through their radiation-hardened analog and mixed-signal ICs, secure communications and avionics systems.

ADI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ADI have gained 52.4% past 12 months compared with the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry’s return of 44.7%.

ADI 12-Month Performance Chart



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From a valuation standpoint, ADI trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 10.52X, above the industry’s average of 7.99X.

Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADI’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 44%. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2026 has been revised upward in the past 60 days.



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ADI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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