Analog Devices' Industrial Segment Gains Momentum: What's Ahead?

Analog Devices’ ADI Industrial segment is experiencing massive growth on the back of demand for its offerings across instrumentation, automation, health care, aerospace and defense and energy management businesses, as mentioned on the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 earnings call. The company reported 34.5% year-over-year growth in the industrial segment. The growth has sustained for the past three consecutive quarters.

The industrial segment showed robust growth across all subsectors and geographies, mainly driven by automatic test equipment, benefiting from the demand for AI chips as global enterprises focus on infrastructure development. Automation across manufacturing, logistics and healthcare has boosted demand for industrial automation and robotics solutions.

Energy transition demand among enterprises and institutions for grid management and battery storage systems to improve energy generation, transmission and distribution has also resulted in traction in ADI’s chips. This was further supported by strong demand for advanced sensors, mixed-signal and power solutions in aerospace and defence.

ADI’s robotics segment experienced strong growth as customers adopted automation to improve productivity, efficiency and reliability. Demand was driven by the need to streamline operations and achieve better outcomes, with momentum particularly evident in industrial and healthcare robotics.

ADI’s management expects AI-driven advancements, including the development of more capable and content-rich humanoid robots, to create significant long-term growth opportunities and further strengthen ADI’s position in the robotics market. In fiscal 2025, Analog Devices partnered with Teradyne and NVIDIA to develop advanced robotic systems.

How Competitors Fare Against Analog Devices

Analog Devices competes with Texas Instruments TXN and STMicroelectronics STM in the Industrial segment. Texas Instruments competes with ADI in industrial signal chains, precision sensing, and power management, especially in PLCs, factory automation, and motor control. STMicroelectronics competes in industrial MCUs, motor drivers, sensors, and automation systems.

In the robotics space, STMicroelectronics provides sensors, motor control ICs, and power management for cobots, AMRs, and humanoid robots. In automation, Texas Instruments provides low-power precision analog and sensing for medical imaging, patient monitoring, and diagnostics.

Both STMicroelectronics and Texas Instruments compete with ADI in the aerospace and defence business through their radiation-hardened analog and mixed-signal ICs, secure communications, and avionics systems.

ADI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ADI have gained 14.6% past six months compared with the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry’s growth of 8.9%.

From a valuation standpoint, ADI trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69X, lower than the industry’s average of 28.30X.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADI’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 25.7% and 12.6%, respectively. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2026 has been revised upward in the past 30 days, and the estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings has been revised upward in the past seven days.



ADI currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

