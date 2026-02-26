Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Analog Devices (ADI). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 13.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $363.2 in the previous session. Analog Devices has gained 33% since the start of the year compared to the 0.2% gain for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 27.8% return for the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 18, 2026, Analog Devices reported EPS of $2.46 versus consensus estimate of $2.3 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.36%.

For the current fiscal year, Analog Devices is expected to post earnings of $11.1 per share on $13.72 in revenues. This represents a 42.49% change in EPS on a 24.53% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $12.33 per share on $14.9 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 11.16% and 8.57%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Analog Devices may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Analog Devices has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 32.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 42.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 30.1X versus its peer group's average of 54.9X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.68. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Analog Devices currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Analog Devices meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Analog Devices shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

