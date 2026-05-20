Analog Devices Announces Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Analog Devices (ADI) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.176 billion, or $2.40 per share. This compares with $569.77 million, or $1.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Analog Devices reported adjusted earnings of $3.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.2% to $3.623 billion from $2.640 billion last year.

Analog Devices earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.176 Bln. vs. $569.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.40 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue: $3.623 Bln vs. $2.640 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.15 To $ 3.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.800 B To $ 4.000 B

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