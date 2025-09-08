Is Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Analog Devices (ADI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Analog Devices is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 605 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Analog Devices is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADI's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ADI has moved about 16.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 15.4% on average. This shows that Analog Devices is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS). The stock has returned 33% year-to-date.

For Advanced Energy Industries, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Analog Devices belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.5% so far this year, meaning that ADI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Advanced Energy Industries falls under the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #1. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Analog Devices and Advanced Energy Industries as they could maintain their solid performance.

