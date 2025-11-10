Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Moves 1.54%: What You Should Know

Analog Devices (ADI) closed the most recent trading day at $232.00, moving +1.54% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was in sync with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor maker had gained 1.4% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Analog Devices in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 25, 2025. On that day, Analog Devices is projected to report earnings of $2.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.93%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.01 billion, showing a 23.24% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

ADI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.75 per share and revenue of $10.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.47% and 0%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Analog Devices. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.5% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Analog Devices boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Analog Devices currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.19, which means Analog Devices is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, ADI's PEG ratio is currently 1.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.