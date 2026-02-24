Analog Devices (ADI) Price Target Increased by 20.55% to 379.39

The average one-year price target for Analog Devices (NasdaqGS:ADI) has been revised to $379.39 / share. This is an increase of 20.55% from the prior estimate of $314.73 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $451.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.54% from the latest reported closing price of $356.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,766 funds or institutions reporting positions in Analog Devices. This is an decrease of 248 owner(s) or 8.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADI is 0.41%, an increase of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.33% to 485,935K shares. The put/call ratio of ADI is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,469K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,168K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 87.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,959K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,673K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 7.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,079K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,785K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 7.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,941K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,912K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 42.92% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 10,239K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,215K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 0.30% over the last quarter.

