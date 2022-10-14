Analog (ADI) to Boost Phased Array Demand With Keysight Tie-Up

Analog Devices ADI forms a partnership with Keysight Technologies KEYS, a provider of electronic design and test instrumentation systems.

Per the collaboration terms, ADI’s phased array platforms are tested and calibrated with Keysight’s phased array test solutions to make beamforming advances for phased array technology.

The enhancement in phased array technology is useful for next-generation wireless communication, signal intelligence and earth observation applications.

ADI’s collaboration with KEYS brought down phased array test times from minutes to seconds, ensuring a 70-time faster measurement speed without compromising on accuracy. This remains noteworthy.

Move to Benefit

The recent tie-up for phased array technology is expected to boost the adoption rate of Analog Devices’ phased array platforms for higher data rate communications and sensing solutions.

This, in turn, is likely to help ADI gain momentum among customers, contributing to its top-line growth.

The latest collaboration is expected to aid Analog Devices in expanding its footprint in the booming phased array market.

Evidently, this will help Analog Devices win investors’ confidence in the near term and the long haul.

Shares of ADI have been down 18.8% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 37.9%.

Growing Collaborations

Analog Devices is consistently building partnerships to provide better services to its customers. The recent tie-up is a step forward in this direction.

Apart from the latest alliance, ADI joined forces with Synopsys SNPS to offer model libraries for DC/DC integrated circuits and micromodule regulators in the latter’s simulation tool, Saber.

With model libraries in Synopsys’ Saber, powertrain designers can perform accurate multi-domain simulations to speed up the design process of automotive, aerospace and industrial applications.

Analog Devices collaborated with Enel Group’s subsidiary Gridspertise to boost the resiliency and quality of smart grids worldwide.

Thus, ADI’s growing collaborations will continue to help it sustain momentum in various end markets served.

