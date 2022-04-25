An Option to Avoid Volatility

Macro factors are coalescing in a way we haven’t seen in years to produce the perfect storm of potential Volatility, and the VIX is just hovering around medium to long-run averages suggesting a potential swell could be incoming. Advisors should push clients to strategies that can avoid volatility rather than trying to guess this uncertainty. The best option may just be options; a covered-call strategy is a great way to avoid volatility. Investors can lean into betting on medium to long-run growth and sit out excess volatility. This strategy has setbacks particularly if stocks over-perform, so advisors and investors need to carefully monitor the futures market to take full advantage.

Finsum: Now is a great time to take advantage of anti-volatility strategies, yes they don’t have the long-run games but they have strong protections for market volatility.

volatility

macro

advisors

