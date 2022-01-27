An Intrinsic Calculation For The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Suggests It's 29% Undervalued

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$10.6m US$22.8m US$26.2m US$29.2m US$31.6m US$33.7m US$35.4m US$36.9m US$38.2m US$39.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 15.1% Est @ 11.15% Est @ 8.4% Est @ 6.47% Est @ 5.11% Est @ 4.17% Est @ 3.51% Est @ 3.04% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% US$9.9 US$19.7 US$21.1 US$21.8 US$21.9 US$21.7 US$21.2 US$20.5 US$19.7 US$18.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$196m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$39m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.6%– 2.0%) = US$711m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$711m÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= US$342m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$538m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$11.9, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 29% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

NasdaqCM:STKS Discounted Cash Flow January 27th 2022

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ONE Group Hospitality as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.287. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For ONE Group Hospitality, we've compiled three further elements you should assess:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for ONE Group Hospitality that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does STKS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

