An Intermediate Step for Succession Planning

More than anyone else, financial advisors intuitively understand the value of planning in order to create successful outcomes. Their entire career is built around that concept, and they provide that service for their clients on a daily basis to help them reach their financial goals and attain a comfortable retirement.

So, it’s a conundrum that many advisors don’t apply the same rigor when it comes to their practices especially as it may impact their ability to recruit and retain clients if they are at a more mature age. Succession planning can also help advisors maximize the value of their business when it comes to selling, but it can be overwhelming given the variety of options.

A good intermediate step for advisors who are just beginning the process is to have a management succession plan and a buy/sell agreement in the event of a death or disability. A management succession plan details who will take control of the business in terms of operations. Typically, it’s an employee or possibly a trusted colleague in the industry. The buy/sell agreement is usually funded by life insurance and is a legal document that clarifies how ownership of the business is transferred if the principal unexpectedly leaves the business.

Both steps are essential as it guarantees the successful continued operation of the business, while assuring that the interests of the advisors’ heirs and family are also taken care of.

Finsum: Ironically, many financial advisors don’t take succession planning seriously. It’s understandable given the variety of options and implications, but here are some small steps to get you started.

advisors

clients

wealth management

recruiting

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.