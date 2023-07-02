An Evergreen Content Strategy Plan for Advisors

Financial advisors looking to build an online presence must have a content strategy that is effective in terms of converting visitors into leads and then into prospects. However, these efforts have to be efficient in terms of impact given the time and energy involved.

In terms of efficiency, the best content strategy for advisors is to create evergreen content. In addition to being effective, evergreen content also has a high return of investment, because it can be reused in the future rather than most other types of content which can be only used once. In contrast, most online content has a short shelf life.

A big challenge for advisors creating online content is that it takes time, patience, and repeated postings to see any results. Ideally, this content is informative, educational, and entertaining while transmitting your authentic personality.

Some effective strategies for evergreen content are to create posts around topics like savings, planning, and investing that are educational in nature and consistent with your brand and messaging. Another option is to create evergreen content around market events that can be posted on FOMC decisions, elections, or during big swings in the market when people are naturally more interested in financial discussions.

Finsum: Creating effective online content can be time-consuming and challenging for advisors. However, one strategy is to create evergreen content around topics that can be regularly reused.

