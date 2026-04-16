AMZN's Increasing Focus on Everyday Essentials: Can it Drive Growth?

Amazon AMZN is actively reshaping its retail mix toward everyday essentials, marking a clear shift from discretionary-led growth to frequency-driven demand. This pivot is becoming central to engagement, as essentials naturally drive repeat purchases and deepen customer stickiness.



In 2025, everyday essentials grew nearly twice as fast as other categories in the United States and accounted for one of every three units sold. Customers purchasing perishables shop roughly twice as frequently as those who do not, reinforcing the role of groceries in anchoring habitual usage. Same-day grocery delivery has expanded to more than 2,300 U.S. cities and towns, with perishables making up nine of the top 10 most ordered items in covered markets.



Amazon plans to open more than 100 new Whole Foods Market stores over the next few years, strengthening its physical grocery footprint. At the same time, Amazon Now, its ultra-fast delivery service offering 30-minute fulfillment, is already live in India, Mexico and the UAE, with pilots underway in select U.S. and U.K. markets. The service is showing strong early traction, with users in India tripling their shopping frequency after adoption.



However, this model is inherently cost-intensive. Scaling perishables logistics while maintaining price competitiveness, particularly in international markets, is expected to weigh on near-term margins. First-quarter 2026 operating income is expected to be $16.5 billion to $21.5 billion against $18.4 billion in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the cost of scaling quick commerce and sharpening international pricing.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN’s first-quarter 2026 North America revenues is pegged at $101.77 billion, indicating 9.57% year-over-year growth. The essentials push is likely to support steady demand, though its ability to drive incremental growth will depend on how efficiently Amazon balances scale with margin discipline.

Amazon Faces Stiff Competition

Amazon’s push into everyday essentials intensifies competition with Walmart WMT and Costco Wholesale Corporation COST.



Walmart remains a formidable rival with its scale, pricing strength and dense store network, driving repeat grocery demand. Meanwhile, Costco leverages a membership-led model and strong private labels to retain high-frequency shoppers.



While Amazon benefits from delivery speed, Walmart’s proximity advantage and Costco’s pricing discipline keep competitive pressure elevated.

AMZN’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate

Amazon shares have appreciated 7.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s increase of 2.5% and 4.4%, respectively.

AMZN’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AMZN stock appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 30.22X, higher than the industry’s 24.95X. Amazon has a Value Score of D.

AMZN’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.76 per share, indicating an 8.23% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Amazon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.