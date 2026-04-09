AMZD Crowded With Sellers

In the case of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares, the RSI reading has hit 29.8 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 60.6. A bullish investor could look at AMZD's 29.8 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), AMZD's low point in its 52 week range is $9.0315 per share, with $14.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.80. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares shares are currently trading off about 5.1% on the day.
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