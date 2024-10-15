Amwell Names Mark Hirschhorn CFO

(RTTNews) - Amwell (AMWL) announced that Mark Hirschhorn will become its Chief Financial Officer, effective October 21. He will succeed Robert Shepardson, who has held the position since 2021.

Most recently, Hirschhorn served as chief executive officer (CEO) of TapestryHealth. Prior to that, he spent seven years at Teladoc Health where he held key roles as CFO and chief operating officer (COO), and Talkspace where he contributed to strong growth and strategic repositioning efforts as president and COO.

