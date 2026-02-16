Amtech's Weak SFS Demand Continues: Is Profit Growth at Risk?

Amtech Systems’ ASYS profit growth outlook remains uncertain, as continued weakness in its Semiconductor Fabrication Solutions (SFS) segment weighs on overall performance. SFS revenues fell 12.4% year over year and posted an operating loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 due to lower volumes and an unfavorable product mix. Management highlighted soft demand for PR Hoffman products — tied to mature-node semiconductor markets and cost pressures at silicon carbide customers — as the primary driver of the segment’s underperformance, offsetting improvements in services and parts bookings.



The weakness in SFS appears structural rather than temporary, making it a recurring drag on consolidated margins. Although rising AI-driven equipment demand is supporting the Thermal Processing Solutions segment, the company’s growth profile is becoming increasingly uneven. AI demand is cushioning, not replacing, declines in legacy semiconductor exposure, keeping operating leverage constrained despite improving gross margin percentages.



The near-term outlook also indicates that patience will be needed. Management described fiscal 2026 as an investment year for the SFS business, and meaningful profitability is expected beyond this period. Combined with the inherently cyclical nature of semiconductor demand, this indicates earnings expansion may lag revenue improvements.



Amtech’s narrative is increasingly centered on an AI-driven future, but the transition phase remains crucial for investors. Until the SFS segment stabilizes or returns to consistent profitability, consolidated earnings growth is likely to stay volatile. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 revenues also reflects this caution, implying only 0.8% year-over-year growth.

ASYS Faces Pressure From Semiconductor Rivals

Applied Materials AMAT is intensifying pressure on ASYS by competing across multiple critical chip-manufacturing steps beyond basic thermal processing. Its deposition and etch technologies are directly used in advanced logic and memory production, placing AMAT closer to yield improvement and node transitions where spending is concentrated. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, AMAT generated about $7.0 billion in revenues, including more than $5.1 billion from Semiconductor Systems, and expects over 20% equipment growth driven by AI demand. This scale, technology depth and growth exposure encourage customers to standardize on AMAT platforms, limiting ASYS opportunities in leading-edge fabs.



KLA Corporation KLAC pressures ASYS from the process-control side. In second-quarter fiscal 2026, KLAC produced roughly $3.30 billion in revenues as inspection and metrology demand rose at advanced nodes. Because chipmakers prioritize yield monitoring before adding thermal capacity, KLAC tools often receive budget priority. Its role as a production qualification gatekeeper further reduces ASYS' expansion in advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

ASYS’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Amtech have surged 94.2% over the past six months compared with the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s growth of 1.8%.

ASYS’ Six-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Amtech trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.92X, significantly lower than the industry’s average of 12.02X. The company carries a Value Score of D.

ASYS’ Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amtech’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at 25 cents per share. The estimate has been lowered by 42% over the past 30 days, but it still implies year-over-year growth of 400%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amtech currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.