Amtech Systems Stock Soars 91% in 3 Months: Hold or Book Profit?

Amtech Systems ASYS shares have surged 90.7% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s rise of 10.9%. The stock also outperformed its industry peers, including NVIDIA NVDA, STMicroelectronics STM and Texas Instruments TXN. In the past three months, shares of NVIDIA have gained 11.6%, while shares of STMicroelectronics and Texas Instruments have lost 14.7% and 22%, respectively.



The outperformance of Amtech Systems’ share price raises the question: Does it still have room to run, or is it time for investors to consider taking profits? Let us find out.

3-Month Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strong Advanced Packaging Demand Aids ASYS’ Prospects

The long-term prospects for the advanced semiconductor packaging industry remain strong, with growing momentum in the sector serving as a tailwind for capital equipment demand. According to a Mordor Intelligence report, the advanced packaging market is estimated to reach $89.89 billion by 2030 from the projection of $51.62 billion for 2025, seeing a CAGR of 11.73%.



Amtech Systems has identified advanced packaging as a significant growth opportunity, particularly within artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the company observed a strengthening demand for its equipment used in advanced packaging applications, particularly within AI infrastructure.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, sales of equipment used in AI infrastructure were five times higher than a year ago and made up about 25% of Thermal Processing Solutions’ revenues. This shows how quickly AI demand is becoming an important part of Amtech Systems’ business. Moreover, per management, bookings in the fiscal third quarter suggest that AI-related demand should remain strong going forward. This uptick in demand is expected to serve as a growth catalyst.



In alignment with this positive momentum, Amtech Systems projected revenues of $17-$19 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, with growth in AI-related equipment sales expected to be the major growth catalyst. This outlook reflects the company's confidence in sustaining growth, driven by ongoing investments in AI-related packaging and thermal management solutions. The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 revenues suggests an increase of 4.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation: ASYS Trades Below Industry & Peers

Amtech Systems is currently trading at a lower price-to-sales (P/S) multiple compared with the industry. ASYS’s forward 12-month P/S ratio sits at 1.58X, significantly lower than the industry’s forward 12-month P/S ratio of 14.81X.

ASYS Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amtech Systems’ stock also trades at a lower P/S multiple compared with other industry peers, including NVIDIA, STMicroelectronics and Texas Instruments. At present, NVIDIA, STMicroelectronics and Texas Instruments have P/S multiples of 17.83X, 1.91X and 8.28X, respectively.

Weakness in Mature Nodes to Hurt ASYS Prospects

Amtech Systems continues to face weak demand in its mature node semiconductor business, which remains a major headwind. In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, ASYS's revenues were affected by persistent weakness in the mature node semiconductor market. This, in turn, resulted in lower sales of wafer cleaning equipment, diffusion systems and high-temperature furnaces, all of which are used in chip production mainly in industrial and automotive applications. These became a drag on Amtech Systems’ top-line growth.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, revenues of $19.6 million declined 27% year over year due to lower sales volume because of continued weakness in the mature node semiconductor market. While Amtech Systems noted a slight improvement in consumables demand, it was not enough to offset the broader weakness in the mature node semiconductor market. The company’s reliance on mature node segments makes its performance more exposed to cyclical downturns.

Conclusion: Hold Amtech Systems Stock for Now

ASYS is well-positioned for growth, driven by rising demand for advanced packaging and capital equipment. However, persistent weakness in the mature node semiconductor market continues to be a drag on the overall top-line performance.



Nevertheless, Amtech Systems’ strong fundamentals, discounted valuation and a favorable industry outlook support its long-term potential, making it an attractive long-term hold.



Currently, ASYS has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

