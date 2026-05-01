Amtech Systems Names Thomas Sabol CFO

(RTTNews) - Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS), Friday announced the appointment of Thomas Sabol as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 14, 2026. He will replace interim CFO Mark Weaver.

The manufacturer of equipment and consumables enabling AI semiconductor device packaging and advanced substrate fabrication said Sabol will also serve as the Company's principal accounting officer and principal financial officer.

Sabol brings in more than 30 years of senior financial leadership experience, including over 20 years as a chief financial officer of public and private companies.

Earlier, Sabol had served as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Head of HR with Korn Ferry Executive Interim Services.

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