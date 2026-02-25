Amtech Systems (ASYS) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 16.32

The average one-year price target for Amtech Systems (NasdaqGS:ASYS) has been revised to $16.32 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of $12.24 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.01% from the latest reported closing price of $12.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amtech Systems. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASYS is 0.03%, an increase of 21.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.92% to 6,848K shares. The put/call ratio of ASYS is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 734K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 752K shares , representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASYS by 27.45% over the last quarter.

FESRX - First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Class R6 holds 702K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASYS by 22.99% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 628K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASYS by 31.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 474K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 360K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

