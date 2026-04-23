Amtech (ASYS) Soars 7.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Amtech Systems ASYS shares rallied 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $18. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 46.4% gain over the past four weeks.

The optimism surrounding the stock can be attributed to strong demand for Amtech Systems’ AI-related equipment, especially in its Thermal Processing Solutions segment, where AI applications accounted for 35% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2026, rising 30% on a sequential basis. Further, improving gross margins, steady positive operating cash flow, and a debt-free balance sheet are also supporting investor confidence in the company’s outlook.

This provider of equipment for solar panel and semiconductor makers is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +131.3%. Revenues are expected to be $19.5 million, up 25.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Amtech, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ASYS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Amtech is a member of the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry. One other stock in the same industry, Nvidia NVDA, finished the last trading session 1.3% higher at $202.5. NVDA has returned 14.1% over the past month.

For Nvidia, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +1.2% over the past month to $1.77. This represents a change of +118.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Nvidia currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.