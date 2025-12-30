AMTD IDEA Group H1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) revealed a profit for first half of $43.20 million

The company's bottom line totaled $43.20 million, or $0.0825 per share. This compares with $40.52 million, or $0.1022 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 147.6% to $89.03 million from $35.95 million last year.

AMTD IDEA Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

