AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital, TGE Announce Long Term Commitment From Key Executives, Directors

(RTTNews) - AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) along with AMTD Digital Inc. and The Generation Essentials Group (TGE) jointly announced that all executive directors and core management of key operations and subsidiaries have entered into voluntary lock-up agreements in respect of all of their holdings in the three companies.

Moreover, all executive officers and management of key operations and subsidiaries have undertaken not to sell any equity securities they own in AMTD IDEA, AMTD Digital and TGE in the open market.

This move signifies a powerful vote of confidence in the long-term strategy and growth potential of the AMTD listed entities.

Currently, AMTD is trading at $1.06, up 0.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

