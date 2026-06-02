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AMTD Agrees To Acquire London Office Tower For $17 Mln

June 02, 2026 — 09:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD), an investment holding company, Tuesday announced that AMTD IDEA has agreed to acquire the London office tower located at 40 Furnival Street, for $17 million.

The acquisition will be funded without utilizing any external financing, including the term loan facility made available to AMTD IDEA.

The property lies in within 100 meters of Chancery Lane station and is a short walk from the Elizabeth line interchange at Farringdon Station, with the surrounding area having a diverse range of amenities, as per the company.

Upon acquisition close, the tower is expected to serve as one of the global headquarters of AMTD, The Art Newspaper, and L'Officiel.

Currently, AMTD shares are trading at $0.99, down 2.18% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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