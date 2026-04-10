Is AMRX Stock Undervalued? Sales Multiple, Target, Upside

Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX has built momentum on broad-based growth across generics, Specialty, and its government-focused distribution business. Results in 2025 showed higher revenues, higher earnings, and expanding cash generation, supported by mix improvement and lower net interest costs.

At the same time, 2026 sets up as a transition year. Specialty growth is expected to flatten as Rytary faces generic erosion, putting more weight on execution in launches, mix, and margin discipline across the portfolio.

AMRX Valuation Snapshot Versus Peers

Even after a strong run, AMRX’s sales multiple still screens as discounted. The stock trades at about 1.39x trailing 12-month sales per share, compared with 2.47x for the Zacks sub-industry, 2.5x for the Zacks Medical sector, and 5.72x for the S&P 500.

History adds context. Over the past five years, AMRX has traded as high as 1.65x and as low as 0.09x, with a five-year median of 0.41x. That range suggests the current multiple is well above the long-term median, but still below broader peer and market benchmarks.

A discounted multiple can reflect skepticism about durability. For AMRX, the market is balancing improving fundamentals against near-term uncertainty around Specialty and ongoing pricing pressure in U.S. generics.

Amneal’s Stock Performance Adds Context to “Cheap”

The stock’s performance helps explain why “cheap” is not the same as “ignored.” Shares are up 83.4% over the past year, materially ahead of the Zacks sub-industry (up 13.6%) and the Zacks Medical sector (up 5.5%). Over the same period, the S&P 500 is up 30.1%.

More recently, AMRX has pulled back 1.4% over the past three months. In that window, the sub-industry is up 0.4% and the sector is down 7.2%. The S&P 500 is down 3.3%.

That pattern fits a familiar setup: a stock that rerated on better execution, then paused as investors look for proof points into the next year. Within generics and specialty pharma, companies like Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA and Viatris VTRS also tend to trade on a mix of launch cadence, pricing dynamics, and balance-sheet flexibility.

AMRX Guidance Defines the Near-Term Underwriting Case

Management guided 2026 revenues of $3.05 billion to $3.1 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $720 million to $760 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.93 to $1.03. Affordable Medicines is expected to grow about 7% to 8%, while Specialty is expected to be roughly flat as Crexont growth offsets anticipated Rytary erosion.

For the sales multiple to expand, the operational path is straightforward but demanding. Launch execution has to stay tight as the company pushes complex generics, injectables, and biosimilars, where manufacturing and regulatory requirements are higher.

Mix shift and margin protection matter just as much. Price erosion in generics can dilute volume-led growth, so maintaining mix toward higher-margin businesses and holding gross margin discipline are key inputs to any rerating narrative.

Amneal’s Cash Flow and Deleveraging Improve Flexibility

Cash generation reduces equity risk when the operating backdrop is noisy. Operating cash flow was approximately $340 million in 2025, capital expenditures were about $112 million, and year-end cash and cash equivalents were $282 million.

Leverage is moving in the right direction. Year-end net leverage improved to 3.5x from 3.9x at the end of 2024, supported by margin expansion and lower net interest costs.

Capital structure actions add another layer of flexibility. The company refinanced its debt in 2025 and repriced again in early 2026, lowering financing costs and extending maturities to 2032. That improves resilience if pricing pressure persists longer than expected.

AMRX The Bull Case: Mix Shift and Launch Cadence

The bull case starts with diversification. Amneal operates across Affordable Medicines, Specialty, and AvKARE, with a portfolio spanning roughly 300 complex, specialty, and biosimilar medicines. That breadth can smooth volatility from any single product cycle.

Growth catalysts are tied to cadence and complexity. The company expects to launch 20 to 30 new products per year in Affordable Medicines, including complex generics, injectables, and biosimilars. Recent and planned drivers include denosumab biosimilars and generic Omnipaque (iohexol) injection, plus a biosimilar version of Xolair that is under review.

There is also a manufacturing-led upside lever. Amneal has a supply partnership tied to GLP-1 and related metabolic therapies, creating a scalable revenue stream without taking on drug discovery risk, while strengthening sterile injectables and peptide capabilities.

Amneal’s Bear Case: Pricing and Specialty Erosion

The biggest structural risk is generic pricing pressure. Large purchasers such as pharmacy chains and distributors have negotiating leverage, which can squeeze margins even when volumes rise. That dynamic can keep valuation compressed.

Specialty adds a nearer-term headwind. Management expects Specialty revenue to be about flat in 2026 due to anticipated generic erosion of Rytary. An authorized generic launched in 2025, with additional generic entrants expected in 2026, even as Crexont continues to scale.

Execution risk is the other constraint. Complex injectables and biosimilars come with higher regulatory and manufacturing requirements, so approval delays or slower uptake can quickly undermine expectations.

AMRX How the Firm’s View Frames Expectations

The valuation framework used here centers on a sales-based approach. The $14.00 price target reflects 1.5x trailing 12-month sales per share, which places the focus on revenue durability and confidence in the growth algorithm more than on near-term sentiment swings.

For investors weighing “value vs. visibility,” the lens is whether 2026 results reinforce the mix-shift story while limiting damage from pricing pressure and Specialty erosion. If launches, margins, and cash generation hold up, the discount to broader benchmarks can look increasingly hard to justify. If not, the multiple can stay subdued even with revenue growth.

Amneal has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Price and Consensus

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. price-consensus-chart | AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Quote

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