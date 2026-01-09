AMRN Stock Up 17% as Preliminary Q4 Sales Beat Expectations

Amarin’s AMRN shares surged nearly 17% following the release of preliminary sales numbers for fourth-quarter and full-year 2025, which exceeded expectations.

Amarin’s top line currently comprises product revenues from Vascepa/Vazkepa (Vascepa’s brand name in Europe), complemented by licensing and royalty revenues.

Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) is approved as an adjunct to diet for treating severe hypertriglyceridemia or elevated triglyceride (TG) levels (≥500 mg/dL). It is also approved to reduce cardiovascular risk (CV) in patients with persistently elevated triglycerides on statin therapy for LDL-C.

Q4 & FY2025 Preliminary Results

Amarin expects preliminary total revenues for the fourth quarter to be in the range of $48 million to $53 million. The preliminary sales came in higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43 million.

For full-year 2025, preliminary total revenues are expected to be between $212 million and $217 million, above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $207 million.

Restructuring costs are expected to range from $37-$40 million for full-year 2025, up from the prior estimate of $30-$37 million.

Amarin has already achieved approximately 50% of its planned $70 million operating expense reductions, with a plan to realize the full benefits by June 2026, supporting a lower operating cost structure and sustainable profitability.

The company achieved positive cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2025, which was earlier than its prior expectation of 2026. This may have also contributed to the stock’s rise on Thursday.

Amarin ended 2025 with approximately $303 million in cash and investments, up from $287 million in the third quarter of 2025 and remained debt-free, which further reduces the company’s financial risk.

2026 Outlook

In June, Amarin signed an exclusive long-term license and supply agreement with Italy-based pharma company, Recordati, to commercialize Vazkepa in 59 countries, mainly across the European Union. The company has signed partnership deals with seven experienced partners providing access to nearly 100 markets. Per management, the fully partnered ex-U.S. business model should help reduce costs and achieve positive annual cash flow in 2026.

Vascepa/Vazkepa is approved in over 50 countries and protected by patents in Europe until 2039.

