AMRK Ex-Dividend Reminder - 10/8/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/8/24, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc (Symbol: AMRK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 10/22/24. As a percentage of AMRK's recent stock price of $44.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AMRK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMRK's low point in its 52 week range is $23.14 per share, with $47.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.16.

In Friday trading, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

