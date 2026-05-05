Amrize To Begin $1 Bln Share Buyback Program On May 6

(RTTNews) - Amrize Ltd. (AMRZ) a provider of building solutions, on Tuesday announced that it will start its previously announced $1 billion share buyback program on May 6.

The Program, which was announced while issuing fourth quarter 2025 results, will run until May 5, 2027.

The shares will be repurchased for the purpose of cancellation, the company said in a statement.

The buyback is expected to be executed on a second trading line on SIX Swiss Stock Exchange under the ticker AMRZE.

In the after hours trading on the NYSE, shares of Amrize gained around 0.37 percent to $51.10, after closing Monday's regular trading 4.63 percent lower.

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