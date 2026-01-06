Markets

Amrize To Acquire PB Materials Holdings

January 06, 2026 — 10:20 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Amrize (AMRZ) announced that it has agreed to acquire PB Materials Holdings, Inc., a leading aggregates business with a complementary ready-mix concrete network in the high-growth West Texas region. The acquisition will add 26 operational sites to Amrize's network, expanding its footprint across Texas and the Southern region at a time when infrastructure, energy projects, data centers, and commercial investments are fueling construction demand.

Amrize expects the transaction to be both EPS and cash accretive in 2026. Expected to close in the first half of 2026, the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

