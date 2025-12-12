AMREP Corporation Q2 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - AMREP Corporation (AXR) announced earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.20 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $4.04 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 21.1% to $9.398 million from $11.906 million last year.

AMREP Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.20 Mln. vs. $4.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $9.398 Mln vs. $11.906 Mln last year.

