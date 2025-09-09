Amrep Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Amrep Corp. (AXR) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $4.69 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $4.06 million, or $0.76 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.5% to $17.85 million from $19.09 million last year.

Amrep Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.69 Mln. vs. $4.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue: $17.85 Mln vs. $19.09 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.