AMREP (AXR) Price Target Decreased by 23.33% to 23.46

The average one-year price target for AMREP (NYSE:AXR) has been revised to $23.46 / share. This is a decrease of 23.33% from the prior estimate of $30.60 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.31% from the latest reported closing price of $21.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMREP. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXR is 0.15%, an increase of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 2,611K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Robotti Robert holds 517K shares representing 9.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXR by 5.57% over the last quarter.

Cerity Partners holds 168K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXR by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Truffle Hound Capital holds 150K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares , representing an increase of 23.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXR by 63.65% over the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 141K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 134K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXR by 2.87% over the last quarter.

